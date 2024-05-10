NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,802,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.05.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $887.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.46 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $874.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $661.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

