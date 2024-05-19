Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,310,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,780 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of SS&C Technologies worth $141,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

