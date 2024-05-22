KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) EVP Sells $307,560.00 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

