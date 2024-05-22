The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 185.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,242,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after buying an additional 281,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMPL opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

