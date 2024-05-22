Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 19,067 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,682 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Organon & Co. by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,211,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,243,000 after acquiring an additional 930,708 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Organon & Co. by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,675,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Organon & Co. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,349,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after acquiring an additional 317,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,945 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OGN opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

