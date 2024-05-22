StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,359 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $103,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in StoneX Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in StoneX Group by 29.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneX Group Stock Up 0.8 %
SNEX stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.16. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.86.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
