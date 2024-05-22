StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,359 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $103,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in StoneX Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in StoneX Group by 29.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Stock Up 0.8 %

SNEX stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.16. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 5,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $424,610.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,015.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $297,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,449.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 5,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $424,610.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,015.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,423. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.