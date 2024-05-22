Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

