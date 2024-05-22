Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.1% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.1 %

CHDN stock opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.68. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.