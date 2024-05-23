Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.05) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEIR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($26.37) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,271 ($28.86).

The Weir Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 2,160 ($27.45) on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,210.25 ($28.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,042.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,914.16. The company has a market cap of £5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,454.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($25.88), for a total value of £38,052.84 ($48,364.06). 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

