Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.32.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UAA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Under Armour Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.