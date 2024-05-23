Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,655,000 after acquiring an additional 672,353 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after purchasing an additional 124,685 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,689.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 80,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 77,698 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,595,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $254.62 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.52 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,439 shares of company stock worth $2,071,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

