Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $95.94 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.