OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,544,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,586,865,000 after purchasing an additional 209,085 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $949.50 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $886.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $696.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

