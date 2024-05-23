Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281,148 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $105.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.83.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

