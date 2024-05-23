Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,847 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $99.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.