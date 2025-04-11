HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SGMO Earnings

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $162.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,744,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,139,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 35,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,012,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 698,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.