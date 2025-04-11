Q2 EPS Estimate for Moelis & Company Decreased by Analyst

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.73%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $184,437.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,762. The trade was a 26.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,235 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,390. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

