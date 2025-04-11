Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Get Savara alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Savara

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Savara Stock Down 3.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Savara by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Savara by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Savara by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Savara by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $2.64 on Friday. Savara has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $455.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Savara

(Get Free Report

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.