Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ SVRA opened at $2.64 on Friday. Savara has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $455.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.52.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
