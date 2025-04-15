First Busey (BUSE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect First Busey to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Busey has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BUSE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Busey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,700 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 482,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,503.10. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

