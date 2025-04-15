Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM opened at $172.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $246.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.88.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 32.7% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 78.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.