Zacks Research Has Negative View of AstraZeneca Q4 Earnings

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.01 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

