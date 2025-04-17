Q2 Earnings Estimate for Element Solutions Issued By KeyCorp

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Element Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Element Solutions’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESI. Barclays reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

ESI stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,320,000 after buying an additional 230,793 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

