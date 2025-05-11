ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra Research upgraded ARM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

ARM stock opened at $115.87 on Thursday. ARM has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.09.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ARM will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARM by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,224 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in ARM in the first quarter valued at about $170,287,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in ARM by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,088,000 after buying an additional 860,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in ARM by 4,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 808,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,774,000 after buying an additional 791,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ARM by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,782,000 after acquiring an additional 464,719 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

