YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Shares Up 54.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Free Report) shot up 54.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 175,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 94,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

YANGAROO Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

YANGAROO Company Profile

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides workflow management solutions for the media and entertainment industries in Canada and the United States. It operates and offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

