What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Redwire FY2026 Earnings?

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Redwire in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of RDW opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Redwire has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after acquiring an additional 101,620 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,258,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 77,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwire by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 310,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $150,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,704,664 shares in the company, valued at $83,577,219.84. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 416,798 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

