Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 9.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.19. Approximately 713,690 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 526,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Emerita Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 5.42.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

