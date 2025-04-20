Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 380,414 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,086,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 380,414 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 7.1% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $238,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after buying an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

