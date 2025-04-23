LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Camtek by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Camtek by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAMT stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.13.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

