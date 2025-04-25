Bouygues (EPA:EN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bouygues SA (EPA:EN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €31.39 ($35.67) and traded as high as €37.85 ($43.01). Bouygues shares last traded at €37.62 ($42.75), with a volume of 964,762 shares traded.

Bouygues Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.39.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

