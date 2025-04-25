Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 23rd

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in the mining, production, or refining of lithium, an essential component in batteries used for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. These investments are considered integral to the growing clean energy sector, as demand for lithium is expected to surge alongside global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to more sustainable technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.31. 7,138,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,922,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average of $112.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.71. 2,227,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54.

