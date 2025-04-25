Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.80. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Finally, Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

