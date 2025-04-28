Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.24.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coty

Coty Price Performance

Shares of Coty stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Coty has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 140.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.