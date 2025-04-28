Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Up 26.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) were up 26.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 203,084,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 399% from the average daily volume of 40,658,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Up 26.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.25. The company has a market cap of £784,698.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
