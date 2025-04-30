Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Shares Up 16.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) rose 16.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 191,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 192,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Juggernaut Exploration Stock Up 16.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

