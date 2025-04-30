StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of JOB opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of GEE Group worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Stories

