Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$49.09 and last traded at C$49.02. Approximately 117,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 214,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the FTSE Canada High Dividend Yield Index (the Index or the Benchmark). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is focused on dividend income.

