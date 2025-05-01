NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,358 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,501,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $667,278,000 after acquiring an additional 640,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 46,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $108.92 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

