XTX Topco Ltd Sells 77,938 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 77,938 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MicroVision alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MicroVision by 686.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 618,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroVision by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,999,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 363,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroVision by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,900,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 297,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 302.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 212,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

MicroVision Trading Down 1.7 %

MicroVision stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $277.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.60.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,049.43% and a negative return on equity of 102.34%.

MicroVision Profile

(Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.