Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advent Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Advent Technologies worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

ADN stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.62. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.