AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 98.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEYE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AudioEye from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioEye currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of AEYE opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $204,687.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,338.98. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in AudioEye by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AudioEye by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 44,300.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

