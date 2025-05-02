Head to Head Comparison: Nextnrg (NXXT) and Its Peers

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextnrg and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextnrg $27.77 million -$10.47 million -0.51 Nextnrg Competitors $9.35 billion $203.76 million 19.28

Nextnrg’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nextnrg. Nextnrg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nextnrg and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextnrg -62.85% N/A -295.04% Nextnrg Competitors -4.84% -26.44% 0.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

10.6% of Nextnrg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.7% of Nextnrg shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nextnrg has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextnrg’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nextnrg competitors beat Nextnrg on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Nextnrg Company Profile

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. Its app-based interface provides customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

