First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after buying an additional 984,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $190.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.76.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

