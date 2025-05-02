HC Wainwright Cuts Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target to $8.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 298.01% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Zynex alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZYXI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Zynex in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

View Our Latest Report on Zynex

Zynex Trading Up 21.1 %

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Zynex has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Zynex had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $26.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at $151,587.84. The trade was a 33.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zynex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Zynex by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zynex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.