Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Werner Enterprises from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WERN

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.06. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 69.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 796.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.