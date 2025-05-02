NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $224.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.29.

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on NICE from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of NICE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in NICE by 56.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth $513,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 46.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in NICE by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 47,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $156.04 on Tuesday. NICE has a 1-year low of $137.19 and a 1-year high of $229.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

