Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for COLM

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COLM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $62.27 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

In other news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,177.88. This trade represents a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,503.52. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,284,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,207,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,255,000 after buying an additional 134,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,533,000 after acquiring an additional 107,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

