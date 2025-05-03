1,415 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Red Crane Wealth Management LLC

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,415 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.3 %

MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

