CIBC Cuts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$41.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

FN stock opened at C$37.30 on Thursday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$35.15 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.51.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 24,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.34 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,270.64. Company insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corp is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. The company controls its First National Mortgage Investment Fund, which manages economic exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily commercial mezzanine mortgages.

