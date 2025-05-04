DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DBVT opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $245.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.66. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 815.73% and a negative return on equity of 106.07%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of DBV Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

