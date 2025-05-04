ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) vs. CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Critical Comparison

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and CenterPoint Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $86.14 billion 0.03 $41.00 million $0.05 126.20 CenterPoint Energy $8.94 billion 2.85 $917.00 million $1.49 26.17

CenterPoint Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReNew Energy Global. CenterPoint Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and CenterPoint Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global 2.17% 1.75% 0.24% CenterPoint Energy 11.79% 10.02% 2.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ReNew Energy Global and CenterPoint Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 CenterPoint Energy 0 8 6 0 2.43

ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.86%. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus target price of $35.79, indicating a potential downside of 8.20%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than CenterPoint Energy.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats ReNew Energy Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas segment engages in the intrastate natural gas sales, and natural gas transportation and distribution for residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas; permanent pipeline connections through interconnects with various interstate and intrastate pipeline companies; and provides maintenance and repair services of home appliances to customers in Minnesota and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas through a third party. It serves approximately 2,534,730 metered customers; owned 348 substations with transformer capacity of 79,719 megavolt amperes; and owned and operated 217 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana and Texas. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

